Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.08

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

