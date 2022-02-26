Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.08

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.
The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
