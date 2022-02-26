Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares valued at $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

