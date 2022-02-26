Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $63.84 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $63.84 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $95.22 or 0.00243469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

