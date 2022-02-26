Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

TVTY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

