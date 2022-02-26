Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 568,487 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 568,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $809.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $966.31 and a 200-day moving average of $919.03. The company has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

