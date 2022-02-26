Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dover were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

