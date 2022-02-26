Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 82,300 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LZB opened at $29.19 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $46.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

