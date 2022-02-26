Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 223,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

