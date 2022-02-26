Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.01 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,867 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.