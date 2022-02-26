Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.830-$4.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.83-4.90 EPS.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

