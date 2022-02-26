US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
ECOL stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
