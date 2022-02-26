US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ECOL stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

