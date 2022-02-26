BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.31

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$85.31 and last traded at C$87.88, with a volume of 57881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 10.4099993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

