Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.830-$4.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.83-4.90 EPS.

LAMR opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

