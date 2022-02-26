Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.93.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $63.74 on Friday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.