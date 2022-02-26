Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Radware by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Radware by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 87,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.87 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

