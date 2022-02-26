REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,706,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
