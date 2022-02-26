Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 688.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,742 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

