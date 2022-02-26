UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

