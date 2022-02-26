Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

XRX stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

