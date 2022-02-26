Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 447,300 shares of company stock worth $13,808,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

