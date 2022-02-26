EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.68

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 7322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
