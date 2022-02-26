American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.66

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 17226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Well by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Well by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 153,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

