GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.69

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 18792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $708.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GoHealth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

