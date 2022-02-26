Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of INN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 801,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

