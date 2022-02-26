VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$1.84 EPS.

VICI stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.