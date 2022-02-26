Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

