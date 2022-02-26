RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 47221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLX. Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

