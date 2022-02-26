Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

