Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
