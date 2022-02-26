Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$7.45

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$39,505.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares in the company, valued at C$871,740.48. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at C$3,492,541.80. Insiders have sold 204,006 shares of company stock worth $1,131,301 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

