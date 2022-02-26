Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,203 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.44 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

