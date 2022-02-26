TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.31

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 3384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,760,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

