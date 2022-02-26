TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.31

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 3384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
