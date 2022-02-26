WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,193 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,414 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

