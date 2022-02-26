Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,933 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 275,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

