Piper Sandler Trims Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price to $28.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

