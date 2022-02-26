ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Plans $0.30 Dividend

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.48.
PRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.