ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Plans $0.30 Dividend

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.