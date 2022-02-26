L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBGUF opened at $53.00 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
