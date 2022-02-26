Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of SDGR opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.