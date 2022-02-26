Truist Financial Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. lowered their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.