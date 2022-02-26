Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $516,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

