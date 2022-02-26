Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells 594 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortive stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,359 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

