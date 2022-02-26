Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 113,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 38,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

