WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of F opened at $17.83 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

