Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,891 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.58. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

