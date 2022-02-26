Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 558,181 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 558,181 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

