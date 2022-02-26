Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $138.80 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

