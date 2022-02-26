ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.