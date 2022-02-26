ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.