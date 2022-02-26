Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.07

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

