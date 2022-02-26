WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

