FIDELIS iM LLC Buys Shares of 378,115 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,310,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 20.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $441,000.
BND stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.