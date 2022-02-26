WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $671.25.
Shares of WPP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. WPP has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $83.69.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.